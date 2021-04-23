AnnaMarie Trimacco, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – AnnaMarie Trimacco, 56, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, April 19, 2021, at her residence with her loving family at her side.

AnnaMarie was born June 13, 1964 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Tekla Bierkamp Mohr.

AnnaMarie had the joy of being raised in Nebo, a neighborhood of Struthers. She attended Struthers High School until her junior year, when her family moved to Enon Valley, Pennsylvania. AnnaMarie was a graduate of Mohawk High School, Class of 1982.

AnnaMarie married her Nebo childhood friend and high school sweetheart, Paul “Jeff” Trimacco on July 14, 1981. They made their home in Columbiana until returning to their hometown roots, in Nebo, in 1983, to raise their family.

AnnaMarie was the consummate homemaker. With ease and grace she welcomed family and friends into her home. She enjoyed cooking and made famous her spaghetti sauce and meatballs. She was frequently requested and with a smile, always said “yes” to catering special gatherings and celebrations of family and friends. Her personality defined the term, “free spirit.” AnnaMarie was passionate about what made her happy and the people around her happy. She had a calming effect and generously put the needs of others before her own. She could readily be found listening to music, dancing with her grandchildren and enjoying the peace, solitude and quiet of nature. She especially loved the woods and Cook Forest became an annual family tradition that will be cherished by her family forever.



AnnaMarie leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Jeff, of 39 years; one son, Paul “PJ” (Virginia) Trimacco, Jr. of Campbell; two daughters, Eve (Larry) Russell and Heather (Jay) Sobinovsky, all of Struthers; two sisters, Monica (Keith) Michaels of Struthers and Billie Mohr of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, Samuel Trimacco, Kyle Trimacco, Savanna Russell, Kara Sobinovsky, Josiah Trimacco, Levi Russell, Paisley Russell and Elijah Trimacco; her aunt, Francie; several nieces and nephews and her very best friend from the second grade, Kim (Tony) Rapone Renze.

Per AnnaMarie’s wish there will not be a visitation or service.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

