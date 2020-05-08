Anna Ruth Scheiderer, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief fight against cancer, Anna Ruth Scheiderer passed away Tuesday evening, May 5, 2020 at her home where she was surrounded by her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter.

Born at home in Brandywine, West Virginia, on September 14, 1929, Anna was the daughter of Luther and Flora (Mitchell) Pitsenbarger.

Anna attended elementary school in a one room schoolhouse while growing up on the family farm. After elementary school, Anna rode the school bus for over an hour to Franklin, West Virginia where she attended Franklin High School. While in high school, Anna played the bass drum in the marching band. After graduating from high school in 1947, Anna continued her education at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, where she completed a degree in education.

Anna began her teaching career in Columbus upon graduating in 1951.

Anna met the love of her life, Jacob J. Scheiderer, on a blind date while living in Columbus. The couple wed on June 20, 1954 and started a family in 1957. In 1964, the family moved to Savannah, Georgia where Anna continued her teaching career in addition to raising her family. The family then moved to Boardman, Ohio in the winter of 1969. After a short break, Anna resumed teaching in the Poland School District from which she retired in 1989. Over the span of 30 years as an educator, Anna positively influenced many children.

A life long Lutheran, Anna was an active member of Good Hope Lutheran Church. She faithfully sang in the choir for 50 years. As a member of the Priscilla Women’s Circle, Anna led numerous Bible studies and supported the women’s ministries. She also was the co-founder of a senior’s group, Fun Timers. She organized numerous bus trips, luncheons and other activities for the church’s senior members, as well as community members.

Anna had many interests. Upon her retirement, she and her husband, Jake, traveled immensely. They took long road trips across the United States and also traveled throughout Europe and Canada. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast. As a mall walker, she made many new friendships. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Anna is survived by two children: daughter, Sue A. (Glenn) Sivak of Boardman and son, David J. Scheiderer of Sarasota, Florida; five grandchildren, Megan R. Miller, Brian C. (Taylor) Miller, Jacob J. Scheiderer, Cecily S. Scheiderer and F. Sinclaire Scheiderer; a great-grandchild, Austen J. Miller and a brother, Walter M. (Jane) Pitsenbarger. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jacob J. Scheiderer, on August 29, 2012; three brothers, Frank, Jim and John Pitsenbarger and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Carrie (Paul) Schultz and Shirley (George) Faber.

The family would like to thank Anna’s caregiver, Julie Dodgson, for her loving and compassionate care and the staff and nurses from All Caring Hospice for their kind, wonderful care.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a celebration of life service for Anna will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Good Hope Lutheran Church Senior Choir, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman, OH 44512 or to Camp Frederick, 6996 Millrock Road, P.O. Box 258 Rogers, OH 44455, in memory of Anna.

