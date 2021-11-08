Anna M. Lee, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna M. Lee, 102, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Anna was born on March 6, 1919 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Anna Sonoga Babik.

She worked for G.E. as a sealer until her retirement in 1979 after 34 years.

She was a member of JEDNOTA and belonged to the New Life Assembly of God Church, where she was a member of their Jam Ladies of New Life.

Anna leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Joseph (Mary) Lee; stepdaughter, Caroline Feck; her grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Lee, Jamie (Richard) Rogers and Jeremy (Shannon) Lee and her great-grandchildren, Camden and Kenly.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter P. Lee, whom she married February 17, 1951 and who passed away May 12, 2000; stepchildren, Robert E. Lee and Hazel Baumgardner and siblings, Michael, John, Steve, Joseph, Peter, Elmer and Andrew Babik and Helen Janosec, Margaret Tomidajewicz and Katherine DePaul.

The family has entrusted Anna’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made with to New Life Assembly of God Church in her memory.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anna M. Lee, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.