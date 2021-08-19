Anna F. Mazar, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna F. Mazar, 97, died peacefully Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at her daughter’s residence in Hubbard, Ohio.

Anna was born September 12, 1923 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Uliyanich Ribarich.

Anna lived in Lowellville most of her life. In 1939, Anna moved to Joliet, Chicago and worked for three years until returning to Lowellville in 1942.

Anna contributed to the war efforts by working for McKenzie Muffler in Youngstown during World War II.

She married Rudy Mazar in 1950 and they raised their family in Lowellville.

Anna later worked for Villa Marie Convent for several years until leaving to care for her husband.

Anna was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

Anna was a devout Catholic who prayed the rosary daily.

She deeply loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by two daughters, Janet (Thomas) Jordan and Dorothy (Mike) Keirsey; four grandchildren, Michael (Miranda) Keirsey, Theresa (Joe) Mazzocca, Tom (Tammy) Jordan and Jeff Jordan; six great-grandchildren, Brittany Wellman, Shelby Williams, Raven and Lillian Keirsey, Tommy and Molly Jordan; two great-great-grandchildren, Patrick and Emily Wellman; one sister, Mary Austin of South Padre Island, Texas and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy, who died in 1991 and two brothers, Rudy and John Ribarich.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church with Fr. Stephen Zeigler officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Church, 131 E. Wood Street, Lowellville, OH 44436.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.