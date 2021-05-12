Ann Rankin, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Rankin, 82, of Canfield, died Monday, May 10, 2021 at Mercy Health in Youngstown.

Ann was born October 1, 1938 in Czechoslovakia, a daughter of Stephen and Anna Ochodnicka Sovis and came to the United States in 1947.

Raised in Youngstown, Ann was a graduate of North High School and Choffin Career Center from its Business Administration and Secretarial School.

Mrs. Rankin previously worked as a waitress for the Colonial House and Antone’s. Ann also worked as a receptionist at the Youngstown Union Hall and later for a doctor’s office. She retired from Dillard’s Department Store after 16 years of service.

An active member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman, Ann served as a past president of its Priscilla Circle and served on the Board of Stewardship.

Her husband, William A. Rankin, whom she married February 25, 1966, preceded her in death on July 4, 1999.

Ann is survived by her children, Russell Speis of Youngstown, Kathy Cramer of Phoenix, Arizona, William (Linda) Rankin II of Boardman and Suzanne (Keith) May of Austintown; sisters, Diana Hasson of Brooklyn, Ohio and Doris Novak of Youngstown; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by her brother, John Zabko.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman, where family and friends will be received from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the service.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.

