Ann Marie Dempsey, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Marie Dempsey, 89 of Poland, died Monday morning, September 16, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

She was born December 5, 1929 in Campbell, Ohio, a daughter of Louis and Jennie (Cimino) D’Agostino and had been a lifelong area resident.

Ann Marie was a graduate of Youngstown State University and had taught school in the Maple Heights, Boardman and Youngstown school systems. After teaching elementary school, she received a Certificate in Learning Disabilities from the College of Graduation Studies and spent many years teaching LD at Williamson Elementary School in Youngstown. She incorporated techniques such as storytelling and play into her teaching that were ahead of their time.



Her husband, Eugene E. Dempsey, whom she married June 19, 1954, died August 27, 2019. They had recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

She leaves two sons, Michael D. Dempsey of Boardman, Ohio and John E. Dempsey of Lakewood, Ohio; a sister, Louise Matzye; two nieces, Jennifer Lamar of Cortland, Ohio and Marilyn MacMillan of Twinsburg, Ohio.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard D’Agostino.

There will be a private service for the family.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 24 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.