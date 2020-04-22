Ann M. Rohrbaugh, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. Rohrbaugh, 84, died Friday evening, April 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ann was born September 4, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Angela Siranovic.

A lifelong are resident, she was a graduate of Chaney High School.

Ann worked for many years at Brentwood Originals and also for Ohio One in housekeeping.

Some of Ann’s favorite pastimes were reading, especially inspirational books, attending oldies music concerts with friends, a day out shopping and visiting with her lifelong friend, Mary Lou Burnham. A devoted mother and grandmother, she especially loved spending time with her family.

Her husband, Donald A. Rohrbaugh, whom she married in 1958, preceded her in death on December 1, 1977.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Minniti of Springfield, Darlene Zarlingo of Springfield and Donald (Kimberly) Rohrbaugh of Austintown; two sisters, Margie Schragal of Canfield and Donna Jean Dietz of Austintown; three grandchildren, Tony and Breanna Minniti and Joshua Zarlingo; sister-in-law, Marilyn Foley of New Middletown and her companion of many years, Tom Howard of Bristolville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by brothers, John Siranovic and Steven Sheronovich.

There will be no calling hours and a private service was held for the family.

Interment will be at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In honor of Ann’s lifelong love for animals, memorial contributions can be made in her name to an animal charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 23, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.