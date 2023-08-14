STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Pirrung, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully in Struthers, Ohio, on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law.

Born on May 7, 1941, in Austria, Ann was the daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Ligenza. Ann boldly sailed the Atlantic with her family, coming to the United States via Boston in 1950. She lived in Culpepper, Virginia, for two years prior to moving to Youngstown, Ohio.

Ann was the cherished wife of the late Raymond Pirrung. Ann and Ray were married on May 20, 1961 and together they created a beautiful family.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynette (Mickey) Wolfe of Struthers; granddaughter, Ashley (Colby) DeCapua; her great-grandsons, Luca Dale and Gino Ray of Willoughby Hills; sister, Helen Coss of North Lima; brother, John (Janice) Ligenza of Liberty Township; sister-in-law, Emma Lee (Fred) Hamrock of Highland, Indiana and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ann maintained close family ties and shared many fond memories with her sister Helen, whom she talked to every day at 9:00 a.m. She was a caring aunt and affectionately was given the nickname “Aunt Dan” by her nephew, David.

Ann had an incredible work ethic and worked all of her life. She was employed by Interstate United and later at Paisley House where she worked for 30 years before retiring in 2019. She served in many roles at Paisley House, including doing laundry, aide and cooking. She formed lifelong friendships with her co-workers, bonded with the residents and even got the chance to work alongside Ray for many years there.

Ann and Ray were always together and up for a good time. They loved going to the casino, travelling to Seneca, Presque Isle, Hollywood and their favorite, Mountaineer, where you could always find her on a Wild Orchid machine. When there was a party, they were the first ones there and the last to leave, with Ann always asking, “What can I bring?” Ann was a giver, every time she would see you, she had something for you, either gas money, food, or something she picked up at the store because it made her think of you. She loved baking cookies with her family creating “Christmas cookie trays” then spending time with Ray as he drove her around delivering them to others.

Ann took immense pride in her role as grandmother/great-grandmother and showered her love upon Ashley, Colby, Luca, and Gino. They always looked forward to the surprise treasures she found while combing through garage sales, which brought her so much joy. She also found delight listening to her favorite country duo, Brooks & Dunn, going to country concerts dating way back to Ponderosa Park, watching the Country Music Awards, and talking about it afterwards with Lynette & Ashley.

Ann was an avid collector of Hummels which she treasured, Cranberry glasswork, glass paperweights, and Mickey Mouse items. She was proud of her Polish heritage collecting Polish pottery and sending care packages to those less fortunate in Poland. Ann had a special bond with her Schenley neighbors, spendinf summer evenings sitting on one another’s porches or inside the garages talking and enjoying each other’s friendship.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; sister-in-law, Marcia Markovich and brother-in-law, Dave Coss.

Her legacy lives on through her family who will remember and honor her strength, resilience and the unconditional love she gave. Our hearts are heavy, but we find comfort in knowing that Ann is now at peace with God, reunited with Ray and all those who have gone before her.

A very special thank you to the Sanctuary Hospice team, especially Rose Ann, Kayla, Tim and Carol for their loving care, support and guidance.

A funeral celebrating Ann’s life will be held Thursday, August 17, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers with Pastor Dan Yargo officiating.

Private Interment will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Friends will be received Wednesday, August 16, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, prior to the funeral from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

