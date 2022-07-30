POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann L. Esarco, 92, died early Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022 at Hampton Woods Nursing Center.

Ann was born January 17, 1930 in Edinburg, Pennsylvania, daughter of Anthony and Theresa (Fusco) Bonace.

On June 5, 1948, Ann married Alex Esarco and they celebrated 66 years of marriage until he preceded her in death on January 17, 2015.

Mrs. Esarco was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother.

She also worked as an assistant manager and clerk for the former Little Shopper in Poland.

Ann was a former member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church and Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD), joining after her daughter, Christine’s, untimely death.

In her leisure time, Ann enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and walking the bike trail in Lowellville. She always looked forward to helping prepare the family’s Christmas Eve “Feast of the Seven Fishes”.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Linda (Steve) Myers of Streetsboro; grandchildren, Jason, Alex, Nicholas, Max, Sophie and Abbie and daughter-in-law, Laurie Esarco in New Jersey.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by daughter, Christine Esarco; son, Alex M. Esarco; sisters, Angeline Zupo, Josephine Battisti, Molly Chutz and Evelyn Galazia and brothers, Lewis, Frank, John, Benny and Alfred Bonace.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 131 E. Wood Street, Lowellville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Ann’s daughter, Linda, wishes to send a special thank you to the entire staff of Hampton Woods for their exceptional care of her mom and making Ann feel like family, and also to Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care in Ann’s final days.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

