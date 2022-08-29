STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Catherine Stoklosa, 100, of Struthers, Ohio, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

She was born March 15, 1922, in Homer City, Pennsylvania, daughter of Frank and Josephine (Pernsek) Zajec.

Ann was a 1941 graduate of Homer City High School.

She worked at the Acme Die and Machine Company during World War II.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Her husband, Andrew Stoklosa, whom she married, June 14, 1947, died July 1, 1995.

She leaves two sons, Kenneth (Peggy) Stoklosa of Poland and Robert (Lisa) Stoklosa of Pickering, Ohio; a daughter, Carol Quattro of Pickering, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Kevin (Pamela) Stoklosa of Poland, Sarah Stoklosa (Jeff Mullen) of Berea, Sammi Stoklosa of Red Bank, Tennessee, Kelley (Sanju) Silpakar of Cuyahoga Falls, Jeff (Ali) Quattro of Pickering, Carrie (Tim) Zimpher of Lithopolis, Ohio and Justin (Therese) Quattro of Pataskla, Ohio; eight great-grandchildren, Brayden Stoklosa, Eve and Nick Quattro, Brady, Kate and Colin Zimpher and Liam and Noah Quattro; a sister, Elva Zajec of Homer City, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Teresa Zajec of Homer City and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Ann was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Zajec; a sister, Dorothy Breznican and a son-in-law, Michael Quattro.

A prayer service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the church.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

