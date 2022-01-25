BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Torno Lim, 96, of Boardman, died early Sunday morning, January 23, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.

Anita was born on November 18, 1925, in Manila, Philippines, the daughter of the late Jose and Victoria (Villareal) Torno. Anita immigrated to the United States in December of 2000 from the Philippines.

She worked very briefly in an electronic company in the Philippines, retiring right after her first child was born. She was a dedicated mother and wife. She was fearless and would not give up when difficulties came her way.

Anita was a member of St. Charles Parish community and enjoyed watching movies, basketball and tennis. She was also an avid reader and card game enthusiast.

Anita is survived by a daughter, Lina Lim Gallo of Mississauga, Canada; three sons, Ernesto T. Lim and wife, Lourdes of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Eduardo T. Lim of Skokie, Illinois and Ramon T. Lim and wife, Remedios of Boardman, Ohio with whom she made her home; six grandchildren, Genevieve and Melanie Gallo, and Bernadette, Christopher, Katya, and Kaitleen Lim.

Family and friends may call on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

There will be a prayer service on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman with Fr. Ryan Furlong officiating.

