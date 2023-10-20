COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita L. Miller, 66, died Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 14, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Edith Bowser Brezinski.

Anita was a 1975 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and earned her certificate in Graphic Design from the Choffin Career Center. She worked the majority of her career at Envelope 1 as a press operator, and most recently, as a cashier at Walmart in Salem. She also worked as a photographer for Abby Studios, a laborer for Republic Steel Coke Plant, and at InstaCopy Print Shop.

Anita married, John J. Miller, on March 19, 1984, and they celebrated 39 years of marriage. Anita and John welcomed two children, Jessica and Corey, and later were blessed with the addition of three grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Baka.”

Anita enjoyed shopping and camping at Cooks Forest with her family. Most of all, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow and cherishing each memory she made with them.

Surviving are her loving husband, John Miller; daughter, Jessica (Timothy Stewart) Miller of Leetonia; son, Corey Miller of Columbiana; stepson, Jonathan Miller of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Connor and Anastasiya Stewart, and Lucas Miller; brother, Joseph Brezinski of Las Vegas, Nevada, and her beloved pets, Max, Boots, and Mittens Kitten.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Joann Trolio, Michael Brezinski, Patricia Bable, John Brezinski, and an infant sister.

In keeping with Anita’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

In honor of Anita’s love of animals, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes. Visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.