Anita E. Huston, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita E. Huston, 76, passed away Saturday evening, May 16, 2020 at Assumption Village.

Anita was born May 2, 1944 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Harvey and Louise (Mounsey) Edenfield.

She graduated from Boardman High School in 1962. Anita attended Denison University in Granville, Ohio and later graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in education.

After college, Anita worked as a teacher for Springfield High School and later for the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School, teaching English and Speech. She then became the Public Relations Director for the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School for several years. Later, Anita joined the family business, A.J. Huston Moving and Storage in Youngstown, working in the sales department. She went on to work for the Senior Volunteers in Boardman, retiring in 2005.

Anita was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church. She was a member of the Junior League of Youngstown and a member of Chi Omega Alumni.

She enjoyed playing Scrabble and attending Scrabble tournaments. She was active at the Youngstown Playhouse, appearing in many productions and volunteering her time in the office. Anita was an animal lover, an avid reader, and a passionate fan of the Cleveland Indians.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Anita enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren Ella and Cal.

Anita is survived by her husband of 52 years, James P. Huston, whom she married December 23, 1967; her son and daughter-in-law, James and Kathleen Huston of Boardman; two grandchildren, Ella Huston and Callaghan Huston; her half-brother, Chris (Nancy) Robbins of Long Beach, California; a sister-in-law, Martha Vekas of North Lima; a niece, Paula (David) Ritter and their children Mary and John of New Middletown.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Huston family.

A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home with Fr. Gerald DeLucia officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406, or to The Youngstown Playhouse, 600 Playhouse Lane, Youngstown, OH 44511 in memory of Anita.

The family would like to thank Sherry and Gretty, lifelong friends, who visited nearly daily to give Anita comfort, and the staff at Assumption Village and Hospice of the Valley for the love, care and support that was given to Anita and her family.

