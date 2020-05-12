Angeline M. Santillo, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline M. Santillo, 85 of Poland, died Sunday morning, May 10, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born April 15, 1935 in Lowellville, a daughter of Anthony and Pasqueline (Torella) Pantana and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1954 graduate of Lowellville High School. She earned her bachelor of arts degree from Seton Hill College and her Master’s Degree in Counseling from Youngstown State University.

Angeline worked many years as a teacher and guidance counselor in the Lowellville School system, Villa Marie and Struthers Schools.

She was a member of St. Lucy’s Parish in Campbell but attended many area churches.

She was a worldwide traveler who enjoyed basketball and football; especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Besides her husband, John Santillo, whom she married in 1960, she leaves her two daughters, Julie (Tim) Burkert of Boardman and Jodi Santillo of Brimfield, Ohio; a sister, Gene vieve (Ernest) Ramunno of Lowellville; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis DiPiero of Florida and Louise (Jack) Dyer of Liberty, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to current conditions, services at this time will be private. A memorial service for family and friends will be planned for a later date.

Angeline’s husband and daughters would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Sunrise Assisted Living, where she had made her home for the past three years, for the loving care and compassion received.

