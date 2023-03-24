STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline DeAngelis, 90, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Angeline, affectionately known as “Angie,” was born November 1, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late August and Angeline Acciardi Merola.

A lifelong area resident, Angie was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

In her early career, she worked at Plakie Toys for several years before becoming a bank teller. She worked for several banks in the area, retiring after 30 years of service to the banking industry.

A woman of faith, Angie was a longtime member of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and most recently Holy Family Parish.

She was also a member of the Lowellville Senior citizens and in her free time, she enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.

Her husband, Donald DeAngelis, whom she married on April 27, 1957, preceded her in death on November 11, 2017.

She is survived by brothers, Vincent Merola of Texas and August (Mary Ann Rushton) Merola of Poland; brother-in-law, Larry (Virginia) DeAngelis of Michigan; nieces, Annette (Kevin) Boerner of Texas and Laura (Matt) Fletcher of Michigan; nephews, Jeff (Susan) Merola of Texas and Gary (Diane) DeAngelis of Michigan and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Angie was preceded in death by nieces, Linda French and Cheryl Greenlee.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, where a prayer service will held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish.

Interment will be at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Lowellville.

Visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences.

