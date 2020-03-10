Andria O. O’Hara, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andria O. O’Hara, 74 died Tuesday evening March 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown after several months of failing health.

She was born May 30, 1945 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, a daughter of Andres and Auria Bicoy. She grew up on Oahu and came to the mainland in 1966 to live in Struthers for over 40 years. In recent years, she made her home in Lowellville but spent the last several months at Omni Manor in Austintown.

Andria was involved with many community activities. She had volunteered at Mill Creek Park at the Old Mill. She and her husband also lead activities and crafts at Yellow Creek Park in Struthers. She had been a 4-H leader, a member of the Struthers Band Boosters, a member of the Struthers Historical Society, several garden clubs, and an herb society. She had represented the Filipinos, Native Americans and Hawaiians in the International Building at the Canfield Fair. She also worked as a Precinct Official for the Mahoning Board of Elections. Her love of cooking and baking led to winning contests, teaching and demonstrating Hawaiian/Asian cooking and even an appearance on Good Morning Youngstown. Eventually she graduated from the International Culinary Academy of Pittsburgh.

Andria was a long time member of Infant Jesus of Prague Church in Boardman and its Altar and Rosary Society.

Her husband, Daniel H. O’Hara, whom she married July 24, 1965 died February 8, 1992. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Cunningham of Hawaii and Alicia Coats of Montana, as well as her brother, Andes Bicoy Jr. of Hawaii.

She leaves two daughters, Rosemarie (James) Pirone of Boardman, A. Laura (Robert) Helms; Her son, Robert O’Hara of Struthers and two grandsons, Daniel and Jimmy Pirone Jr.

Andria was a caring and giving person; she continued that in death through the gift of tissue donation that will help burn victims and those healing from mastectomy through Lifebanc..

A graveside memorial service at Lake Park Cemetery and a celebration of Andria’s life is being planned for May.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

