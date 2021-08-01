Andrew M. Fabry, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew M. Fabry, 97, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Briarfield Place in Boardman.

Andrew was born on October 9, 1923, in Campbell, Ohio, a son of Michael and Mary Kicin Fabry.

Andrew served as an Aviation Ordinance Man with the United States Navy for three years during World War II.

After his military service, Andrew worked as a steel mill worker for Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

On May 3, 1947, he wed the former Gaitona Anne Perno and in 1948, they relocated to California, where they lived for 69 years. They returned to this area four years ago.

While in California, he worked as a truck dispatcher for 40 years with Southern Pacific Railroad and was also a generous landlord of a 14 unit apartment complex. He was respected and loved by all.

Andrew will be deeply missed by his wife of 74 years, Gaitona Anne Fabry; nephews, Lawrence (Elsie) Marra and George (Laurie) Boticke and 19 grandnieces and grandnephews.

A private funeral service for the family was held at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland on Saturday, July 31, 2021, followed by military honors.

Interment was at the Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

Mrs. Fabry would like to express her appreciation and thank the staffs at Briarfield Place, the Inn at Poland Way, and Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to her husband.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Fabry’s name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.

To send flowers to Andrew’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.