Andra “Sissy” L. (Eckman) Holby, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andra Lynn “Sissy” Holby, 60, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021, at her residence.

Andra, affectionately known as Sissy, was born March 30, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Dale Gilmore “Buck” Eckman and Rita Jean Huzicko.

She was a 1979 graduate of Struthers High School.

Sissy attended college in Pittsburgh for two years.

She worked at Dean’s Dairy and Food in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, for 18 years, retiring in 2016.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Sissy was a former member of the Struthers Presbyterian Church.

Sissy loved cooking and crafting. She enjoyed visiting wineries with her husband and relaxing at Lake Erie at their family cottage.

Sissy was a dedicated wife and mother, as her husband and daughter were and always will be her best friends.

Sissy is survived by her parents of Struthers; her husband, William H. “Bill” Holby, whom she married July 2, 1999 at the Struthers Presbyterian Church; her light of her life, her daughter, Alexandra J. (Trevor Motsko) Holby, also of Struthers; two brothers, David (Luann) Eckman of Youngstown and Brian (Shelly) Eckman of Lowellville; five nieces, Kasey (Chris) Fischer of Indiana, Erin (Andrew) Woodward and their children, Cru and Cambrie all of Campbell, Courtney (Tyler) Eckman and their children, Anthony, Joey and Vivienne all of Struthers, Lauren (Christopher) Eckman of Canfield and Bailey Eckman of Struthers; one nephew, Ryan Eckman of Lowellville and countless other aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews and cousins.

Sissy was preceded in death by her grandparents on both sides, including her very best friend, “Grammy-Gram”, Olga Huzicko.

There will be no services for Sissy and her family is requesting privacy and consideration during this time.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.