CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amanda L. Horkey, 39 of Canfield, passed away early Sunday morning, November 19, at the Cleveland Clinic, after a long battle with cancer.

Amanda and her sister, Amy, with whom she shared a special bond, were born December 14, 1983, in Youngstown, to Patricia and W. “John” Mcie, as well as siblings John, Cynthia and Richard.

Amanda was first and foremost a mother. She was a proud parent alongside her husband, Larry, of a wonderful blended family with 11 loving children. She taught her children strength, independence and love. Her life of caring for her children, as well as the thousands of patients she cared for throughout her career, has left a strong impact on her loved ones as well as the families of those to whom she provided care.

Amanda overcame many obstacles in her life. She accomplished much and her biggest achievement was becoming a nurse, which she practiced with care and compassion alongside Dr. Sayed Youssef for many years. From the beginning of their relationship they shared a father/daughter bond of great love and admiration.

Amanda and Larry found each other 14 years ago, sharing a life full of love and children, roller coasters and amusement parks, concerts and Christian music festivals.

They were married October 1, 2011, with Adelyn joining the family two years later, completing their large and loving family.

Amanda is survived by her mother, Patricia; her twin sister, Amy (Oliver) Lacey and siblings, John “J.J.”, Cynthia and Richard. She also leaves behind her beloved children, Ashley, Tyler, Robert, Austin, Austin, Ariel, Starr, Shawn, Sabastgen, Jesse and Adelyn; her two grandchildren, Kobe and Aliyah; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, including Camryn and Daniel.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 25, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, with services to immediately follow at Noon.

She will then be escorted in procession to the Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, where she will be laid to rest.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Amanda’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

