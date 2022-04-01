CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alphonse A. Cervello, Sr., 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Hospice House in Englewood, Florida.

Alphonse, affectionately known as “Al,” was born November 16, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of the late Ralph and Angela Corr Cervello.

Al was a graduate of Austintown High School, Class of 1963 and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown College. He continued his education and received a Master’s Degree in Education from Westminster College and Administrative Certification from Ashland University.

In 1967, Mr. Cervello began his teaching career at Lakeview High School in Cortland until accepting a teaching position in 1969 with Frank Ohl Middle School in Austintown. For the next 25 years, he dedicated his talents teaching in the classroom before moving into an administration role as principal. He retired from Frank Ohl Middle School in 2002, after 33 years of service.

Approachable, friendly and caring, Al enjoyed talking with people and never met a stranger. He had a wonderful ability to never sweat the small things and always tried to make life light-hearted. In his leisure time, he enjoyed bowling with his father, boating and fishing with friends and coaching girls youth softball. Some of Al’s happiest times were spent on the golf course with his lifelong friends and making new friends on the golf course in Florida, where he retired to three years ago.

Al loved his family deeply and was a loving father, partner and grandfather. He never missed the opportunity to spend time with them and looked forward to attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and extracurricular activities.

Al leaves to carry on his memory, his children, Alphonse A. (Kelley) Cervello, Jr. of Boardman and Amy Joy Cervello of Englewood, Florida; grandchildren, Cameron, Aidan and Seth Cervello and his longtime partner, Loretta Moore of Canfield.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Through the years, Al enjoyed the companionship of his dog, Lexi and always had a pocketful of treats to feed the neighborhood dogs. In honor of his love for dogs, memorial tributes can be made in Al’s name to Animal Charities Human Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

