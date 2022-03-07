BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Almedah Louise Evans, 86, died on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Almedah was born February 19, 1936 in Thompson, Ohio, a daughter of Ernest Franz Morse and Julia Avis Rogers.

Raised in Gustavus, Ohio as the second of ten children, Almedah graduated from Gustavus High School and attended Youngstown College Business School.

She met her lifelong husband, Robert Clinton Evans, at a Halloween dance in Canfield, Ohio and the two of them were married on March 10, 1956. They enjoyed a happy marriage until Robert passed away on January 2, 2019.

Almedah made her second home at Evangel Baptist Church in Boardman, where she taught Sunday school classes, led and participated in Bible studies and eagerly volunteered her time to share and encourage others in their walk with God. Almedah was an active member of the Christian Women’s Club and Stonecroft Ministries, holding leadership roles in both. Almedah accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and showed everyone she met His love. She read and studied the Bible daily.

Almedah loved spending time with her family at YMCA Camp Fitch and Applewood Swim and Tennis Club. Her chocolate chip cookies were famous with kids and adults alike. She and Robert enjoyed many years of traveling and visiting with friends all across the country and abroad.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Barbara Bush of Boardman and Susan (Kurt) Allen of Canfield; five granddaughters, Emily Sue Bush, Hilary Kate (Zachary Heming) Allen, Haley Ann Allen, Mallory Grace Allen, and Lindey Mae Allen; three sisters, Colleen (Richard) Hartman of Gustavus, Ohio, Susan (Ronald) Wolford of Kinsman, Ohio, brother-in-law Thomas Hindes of Wesley Chapel, Florida and Julie Morse of Kinsman, Ohio and two brothers, Franz Morse of Easley, South Carolina and Ernie (Carol) Morse of Youngstown, Ohio, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Almedah was preceded in death by four sisters, Nettie Fetters, Mary Clay, Bessie Siekkinen and Frances Hindes.

A master of jigsaw puzzles and winning card games, Almedah was a lover of fun. She enjoyed cheering on both professional sports teams and her granddaughters during their volleyball matches and swim meets. Not only did she like watching sports, but she was athletic and loved playing basketball, volleyball and softball. Almedah was a great friend to many, always willing to listen and support her friends and family through good times and bad. Everyone who met Almedah was made better because of it.

The Allen and Bush families would like to thank St. Elizabeth Youngstown’s MICU fourth floor nurses, the sixth floor nurses, the Vibra staff, Dr. Scott Agnew, and Pastor Randy Brunko, for the care and compassion they all showed Almedah.

Calling hours will be held at Evangel Baptist Church celebrating Almedah’s life on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow, officiated by Pastor Randy Brunko.

Contributions may be made to the Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Blvd, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of Almedah.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

