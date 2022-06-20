POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alma Grace Patterson, 93, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 19, 2022, after passing peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

Alma cared deeply about her family. Indeed, family had a big presence in her life from its very beginning. Alma came into a family with six siblings on September 16, 1928, born to LeRoy and Margaret LaSalle Bartelmay. She later became a big sister, making her one of eight siblings.

Alma began a family of her own in 1948 when she married the love of her life, Arvel Patterson. The couple shared over 52 happy years together until Arvel passed away in 2000. They made the most of that time, the highlight of which was their three children: Rich, Sue, and Janie. Alma and Arvel shared countless fond memories with their children, including sing-alongs and trips to Canada and Myrtle Beach.

Although Alma enjoyed her career as an office clerk and loan processor, she always focused on her favorite job: raising her children and grandchildren. Alma took her first job at Strausbaugh Motor Company, where she worked full-time until her children were born.

Alma and Arvel raised their family in Central Christian Church on Market Street until its closing and was most recently a member of Greenford Christian Church.

After their children began college, Alma resumed her career at Home Savings & Loan Company. There she met lifelong friends, with whom she formed a social club named “The Big Five.” Alma retired in 1994, once again to focus on her family-this time to help raise her grandchildren.

She enjoyed 28 years of retirement, the best parts of which were celebrating various milestones in her grandchildren’s lives, including graduations, weddings and births of great-grandchildren.

Alma spent her final days surrounded by family. Alma leaves behind her three children, Rich (Jeanie) Patterson, Sue Patterson and Janie (Henry) Hassay; her brother, Merton Bartelmay and her sister-in-law, Mary Bartelmay. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shannon (Aaron) Walker, Ryan (Kedron) Patterson, Cole Hassay and Taylor Hassay and great-grandchildren, Ansleigh Walker, Liam Patterson and Harper Patterson.

Her family finds solace in that Alma has rejoined in Heaven with, her husband, Arvel; her parents, LeRoy and Margaret and her siblings, LeRoy, Margaret, Gladys, Edythe, Norman and Herbert.

Alma’s family cared deeply about her. Please join them to celebrate her life at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, on Wednesday, June 22 from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. for calling hours. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with a dinner reception afterwards.

The family will hold a private burial on Thursday at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to SouthernCare Hospice Services, 970 Windham Court, Suite 9, Boardman, OH 44512.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.