WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allen R. Haus, 48, formerly of Struthers, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Allen was born March 1, 1975, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Edward Haus and Judy Mercer.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1994 and was raised in Struthers until moving to Warren, Ohio a few years ago.

Allen enjoyed various jobs and professions with the last being working private security for a local company.

He was a Mason with the Old Erie Lodge #3 F&AM of Warren, Ohio, where he donated his time to helping out with the DeMolay.

In his free time, Allen enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, 3-D printing and video gaming. He was kind hearted, had a radiant smile, was very outgoing, loved good food and was an animal lover.

Allen is survived by his mother, Judy E. Mercer of Warren; a brother, Matthew P. (Casey) Haus of Struthers, Ohio; his sister, Elva L. (Tarant) Greaves of Youngstown, Ohio; two nieces, Madison Haus and Nadia Haus and two nephews, Zayne Gause and Andrew Haus.

Allen was preceded in death by his father, Edward P. Haus and his grandparents, Joe and Elva Mercer, Sr.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. The Old Erie Lodge #3 F&AM will conduct a Masonic service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The Haus family would like to thank the Ohio Masonic Family for all the support they have given Allen and his family throughout the years.

Please visit www.beckerorbits.com to send condolences to Allen’s family.

