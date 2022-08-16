BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With impossibly heavy hearts, the family of Allen L. Slagle said goodbye to their beloved husband, father and grandfather on Friday, August 12, 2022, due to complications from Covid.

Allen, 84, was born on March 22, 1938 in Youngstown, the second son of Harold H. Slagle and Louise Erwin Slagle. He was raised on the Slagle Dairy Farm on South Avenue surrounded by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1956. While in school, he played football, basketball, and baseball.

Allen continued his education at the University of Mount Union, where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He left school for a period of time to serve in the Army Reserves in Fort Jackson, SC. With his service complete he returned to Mount Union and graduated in 1962.

After graduation, Allen began a sales career at JC Penney. He entered the Youngstown Sheet & Tube sales training program and upon completion was placed in the Cleveland oﬃce. In 1971, he returned to the Youngstown area and purchased Industrial Rooﬁng Inc. He acted as President of the company until his retirement in 1996.

In 1983, Allen expanded his business ventures with the purchase of Commercial Rooﬁng Company in Melbourne, FL, allowing him to do business and develop relationships with a whole new group of people while ﬁnding time to golf, ﬁsh and spend time with the people he loved. He and his family have enjoyed 40 years of being part of the Melbourne community.

Allen shared a lifetime of love with his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Berlin Slagle, whom he married on July 21, 1962. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. Their long-lasting marriage and commitment to each other set the tone for many wonderful years and experiences for their children and grandchildren.

Aﬀectionately known as “Jeep” he took some of his greatest pleasure in his grandchildren. Whether he was getting into a backyard baby pool fully dressed, taking them for golf cart rides after country club dinners, grilling hot dogs in the snow on a houseboat at Lake Powell, or most recently taking their weekly phone calls, Bill, Sara and Kate were his greatest joy. In addition to learning that “three cookies is a snack, but eight is a meal,” they grew up with a wonderful example of what it means to be hardworking, generous, kind and devoted.

In his free time, Allen enjoyed playing golf, ﬁshing, reading, watching sports, and spending weekends and hunting seasons with friends and family at the family camp in Tionesta, Pennsylvania. He was a 45-year member of the Youngstown Country Club, and a 51-year member of the Canﬁeld Presbyterian Church. He also belonged to Suntree Country Club in Melbourne. Over the years he served in various civic and social organizations.

Allen leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth B. Slagle; his daughter, Mary Louise Chuirazzi and her husband, Dr. Christopher C. Chuirazzi of Cortland. In addition, he is survived by his grandson, Dr. William C. Chuirazzi and his wife, Allison of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Sara M. Chuirazzi and her ﬁancée, Kyle Pressley of Lakewood, and Catherine A. Chuirazzi and her ﬁancée, David Vine of Washington DC.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Fred Slagle, and his best friend, his son, Doug, who passed away in April 2021.

Private services are being held at a later date.

Donations in Allen’s name can be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, P.O Box 298, Youngstown, OH 44510.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

