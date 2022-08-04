YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home.



Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.



Alisha was a 1993 graduate of East High School.

Over the years, Alisha was employed as a waitress at Nita’s Cafe, Jan Pro and as a home companion.



Alisha’s joy and love were her faithful dogs, Bear, Duchess, Nina, Diamond, Solo and King.



Alisha was preceded in death by her father, James O. Green, Sr.; grandmothers, Alfreda Williams and Mrs. Doretha Green and grandfathers, Robert Bowie, Joseph Williams, Sr. and Claude Green, Sr.



Alisha leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Shelia J. Williams; sisters, Connie Williams, Nikita Williams, Danita Bigsby, Monet Lipford, Genene Green, Khaliah Green, Cheryl Green and Miss Doretha Green; brothers, James O. Green, Jr. and Jermaine Mobley; her Godmother, Yolanda Darlene Lewis and a host of other relatives and friends. Also special friends, Doug, David and Jeff. Thanks for all you contributed to Alisha’s life.



A celebration of life will be forthcoming.



Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Alisha’s family.

