STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Ann Flack, 85, passed away early Saturday morning, February 12, 2022 at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The youngest of four children, Alice Ann was born on the family farm, Maple Glen Dairy in Poland Township, on September 1, 1936 to George and Alice Ellis Mound.

A graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1954, Alice Ann went to work for Youngstown Sheet & Tube in the Purchasing Department and later as a teller for Mahoning Bank where she retired after 15 years of service.

Being raised on a dairy farm, it was only natural that Alice Ann became active in 4-H and in later years served 25 years as a 4-H leader. As a young mother Alice Ann mentored four of her children in 4-H and was an active member of the Struthers PTA. She served as PTA president at Center Street School, Struthers High School, as well as the PTA Council. She developed many friendships throughout her years in the PTA and enjoyed attending the PTA conventions with them.

An award winning quilter, Alice Ann learned to quilt as a child. Over the years, she made 54 bed-sized quilts, dozens of smaller quilts, as well as wall hangings and table cloths. Alice Ann won two Best in Show awards and the Hostess Award at the Canfield Fair. Alice Ann was honored to be chosen to make the Bicentennial Flag that was designed for the City of Struthers. Thousands of dollars were raised by the auction of quilts she donated to the Menonite Relief Auction in Kidron, Ohio.

Alice Ann’s family and friends have been blessed to be recipients of her quilts, treasures of love, for many family milestones throughout their lives. Her seven grandchildren will be gifted these treasures when they marry. Each quilt was personally and lovingly designed and dedicated for each one of her grandchildren.

Alice Ann was a member of the Quilting Guild, Where The Corners Meet, in New Wilmington, both the Poland and Struthers Historical Society, the Research Genealogy Club and the Red Hat Society.

A lifelong member of the Struthers Presbyterian Church, now known as the Parkside Church, Alice Ann served as Elder, Clerk of Sessions and was a member of the Gioras Sunday School Class.

When Alice Ann’s classmates turned 50, they started the Golden Girls and together planned day trips and dinners out. Alice Ann loved the Canfield Fair and was proud to have attended 82 fairs in her lifetime.

On September 25, 1964, Alice Ann married Laurie “Dutch” Flack. Together, they shared 57 wonderful years of marriage. They were a team raising their blended family and being faithful to God and their church. They enjoyed traveling to 48 states and nine Canadian provinces by travel trailer, motor home, van, train and riverboat. Throughout their travels they met many acquaintances and friends and made memories of a lifetime.

A dear friend described Alice Ann as a strong and generous woman. She will also be remembered for her grace, quiet strength and gentle nature.

Alice Ann leaves behind to carry on her memory, her husband, Dutch; three daughters, Brenda Henderson of Struthers, Beth (Tim) Slattery of Poland and Linda (Ben) Laubach of Stow; son, Jeffrey (Maria) Flack of Twinsburg; sister, Doris Jean “Pepper” McGarry of Poland; seven grandchildren, Michelle Ondrey, Timothy Slattery, Jr, Logan Flack, Hannah Laubach, Jason Flack, Caitlin Slattery and Sarah Laubach; one great-grandchild on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Alice Ann was preceded in death by her stepfather, Lief Garver; son, James David Nichols; sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen (George) Stacy, Betty (Russ) Phillis and Thomas McGarry Jr.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, February 15 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, Struthers.

A funeral service celebrating Alice Ann’s life will follow Wednesday, February 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Alice Ann will be interred at the Lake Park Cemetery.

Alice Ann’s family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House and Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their kind and gentle care towards Alice Ann and her family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Deacon Fund of Parkside Church, 110 Poland Ave., Struthers, Ohio 44471

