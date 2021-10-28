Alfred W. Donatelli, Sr., Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred W. Donatelli, Sr., 96, formerly of Lowellville, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Lee Memorial Health System in Fort Myers, Florida.

Alfred was born August 30, 1925, in Lowellville, Ohio, the son of the late Anthony and Jennie (D’Amico) Donatelli.

After graduating from high school, Alfred enlisted in the U.S. Marines, serving as a sergeant during World War II.

He worked as a news director for WKBN in Youngstown for 40 years and also was a painter for many years.

Alfred was a charter member of St. Anthony’s Society in Struthers and after moving to Fort Myers in 2008, he became a member of Pope John Paul XXIII Catholic Church in Fort Myers.

He was a member of the VFW, an avid golfer and also enjoyed playing bocce for many years. He played his first hole-in-one at the age of 85 and his second hole-in-one at the age of 91.

Alfred was a kind and loving man, who touched many lives and will be sadly missed.

Alfred is survived by his wife of 73 years, the former, Donna H. Reid; two sons, Anthony (Becky) Donatelli of Fort Myers, Florida and David (Joyce) Donatelli of Struthers, Ohio; a brother, Anthony (Patricia) Donatelli; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Besides his parents; Alfred was preceded in death by a son, Alfred Donatelli; four sisters, Mary Di Ianni, Connie Iudiciani, Josephine Perry and Jean Fitch; three brothers, Daniel, Benny and Rudolph Donatelli.

Per Alfred’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville.

