Alfred K. Massie, Sr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred K. Massie, Sr., 77, passed away on November 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Alfred, known as “Fred” by family and friends, was born October 9, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Harold and Elizabeth “Betty” Katona Massie.

A lifelong area resident, Fred was a 1962 graduate of Struthers High School.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Everglades, until being honorably discharged in 1968 with the rank of TM3.

Returning to his hometown, Fred began his lengthy career as a truck driver. Through the years, Fred drove for Youngstown Cartage, Transall, Dallas & Mavis and retired from Active USA. He was a 30-year member of the Teamsters Union.

Active within the community and his church, Fred was a Free & Accepted Mason and a member of the American Legion Post 15 and Grace Fellowship Church in Niles. A man of great faith, Fred loved his Lord and had a servant’s heart for his church. Within the church, he was involved with the Men’s Ministry, Life Group Ministry, assisted with Vacation Bible School, attended Men’s Bible Study, and spent countless hours doing behind the scenes work. Fred especially loved helping with the church’s mission project at Camp Anderson Christian Youth Camp in Florida, traveling to the camp many times to work directly with the children.

A people person, Fred never met a stranger and easily made friends everywhere he went. He took a genuine interest in others and loved hearing their stories. Fred could often be found walking his beloved dog, Gilbert, through his Poland neighborhood, making many frequent stops to talk to everyone along the way. Generous and soft-hearted in nature, if Fred could, he would help anyone in need. A jack of all trades, Fred was knowledgeable in many subjects, and could fix or solve just about anything! Through the years, he helped many family, friends, neighbors, and strangers alike with projects and repairs.

Fred’s biggest joy came from being a loving husband, a dedicated dad, and a proud and adoring grandfather to his 22 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Papa Fred.” He never missed the opportunity to attend their extracurricular activities and be their biggest cheerleader.

In addition to his mother, Betty Zahn, Fred is survived by his wife, the former Sandra Gething, whom he married December 29, 1986; ten children, Alfred (Sheila) Massie II, Lori (Jeffrey) Wholf, Stacy (Michael) Tinney, Kevin (Kristen) Massie, Michael (Stephanie) Massie, Aaron (Kristine) Massie, Carli (Michael) Wojciak, Andrea (Robert) Lupton, Daniel Mikkelsen and Dennis (Marcia) Mikkelsen; three siblings, Eugene (Marlene) Massie, Jeffrey (Terry) Massie and Lisa (Chuck) Carson; 22 grandchilren, Stephanie, Krista, Theresa, Jake, Nicole, Jace, Ava, Kyree, Aubree, Kevin, Noah, Addison, Gabrielle, Alexis, Michael, Anna, Keith (Celia), Robert (Amanda), Amyiah, Thomas, Jordan and Taylor (Mike); nine great-grandchildren, Ryker, Aiden, Oliver, June, Aaron, Selah, Gia, Elaina and Sophia.

Fred was preceded in death by his father, Harold and grandson, Kyle.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main St., Poland. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Roy Mack officiating. Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Fred’s name to Grace Fellowship Church, 365 Youngstown-Warren Rd., Niles, Ohio 44446, which will help fund Camp Anderson.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Fred’s family.

To send flowers to Alfred’s family, please visit our floral store.