YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Walcott Calder, 67, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his wife, son and daughter.

Alexander, known by his family and friends as “Alex,” was born August 1, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Alexander Calder and Sharon (Holden) Calder.

He graduated from Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana and Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Combined Sciences in 1977.

Alex enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Navy pilot. During his time in the service, Alex earned the Air Force Commendation Medal, Navy Battle “E” Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation, the National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Pistol Marksmanship Award. After serving 14 years, he then joined the Navy Reserves before retiring from the Navy. While in the military, Alex received his Master’s Degree in Computer Science from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. After his retirement from the Navy, Alex was employed as a pilot for ABX Air in Wilmington, Ohio until 2014.

Alex was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman, where he served on the Property Committee.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, scuba diving, bicycling, listening to music, going on family vacations and taking cruises with his wife, Lani. A nature lover, he also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds in his backyard. After retiring, the one thing that Alex truly missed was flying. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Alex enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.

Alex is survived by his wife of 43 years, the former Lani Istnick, whom he married on July 1, 1978; two children, Alexander “Lex” E. (Victoria) Calder of Canfield and daughter, Alyssa C. Calder of Maumelle, Arkansas; four grandsons, Xander, Everett, Tyler and Elliott; brother, Bruce S. Calder of Boardman and sister, Alexa Calder of Orlando, Florida.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive in Boardman. There will be a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Adam Rodgers officiating. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

Westminster Presbyterian Church will live-stream Alex’s service and you can connect to the church website at www.wpcboardman.com.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church Music Fund, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, OH 44512 or the Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Alex’s family.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank the Oncology Departments at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Cleveland Clinic, as well as Ohio Living Hospice for the wonderful love, care and support they gave to Alex and his family during this difficult time.

