BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander J. Pascarella, 65, passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Alexander, known by his family and friends as “Alex,” was born September 17, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Alexander and Frances (Canale) Pascarella.

He graduated from East High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Alex served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

After his time in the service, Alex returned to the Youngstown area where he made a home for his most prized possession; his family.

He was a man who always put others’ needs above his own. He was hardworking, fiercely loyal and a family man who donned the title of “Papa Bear” with pride. Alex had such a big spirit and an even bigger personality. He was the keeper of all the best jokes, an amateur food critic who never shied from his favorite food group; sugar. He was a lover of TikTok and a frequent visitor of Facebook Jail. He was tough, strong, stubborn and selfless; all the qualities needed to be the avid Cleveland Browns fan that he was. One of his most unique qualities, aside from his story telling, was his ability to connect with people. His bright (and loud) presence was always felt and there was no such thing as a stranger when Alex was around; he talked to everyone he ran into on the street like they were lifelong friends; he didn’t believe in stranger danger. His courageous and kind soul will be greatly missed by those who loved him.

Alex is survived by his wife of 44 years, the former Dianne L. Sattarelle, whom he married on May 31, 1979; three children, Alexander J. (Mishell) Pascarella of Poland, Ohio, Jamie L. Pascarella and Joe Harvey, of Boardman, Ohio and Vincent A. Pascarella of Poland, Ohio; four grandchildren, Alexander Pascarella, Santino Pascarella, Andre Pascarella and Lorenzo Pascarella; two brothers, Salvatore A. (Cheri) Pascarella of Boardman, Ohio and John (Debora) Pascarella of Youngstown, Ohio and his four-legged companions, Enza and Kodak.

Family and friends may call on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Fr. Tony Massad. The family would like to invite loved ones to join them immediately following the service for refreshments and conversation.

And one last time, “I love you. GO BROWNS”

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Alex’s family.

