Alexander A. Murphy, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander A. Murphy, 92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Alec was born September 23, 1928, in Dublin, Ireland, the son of Francis and Margaret Murphy.

He came to the United States in 1959 and made his first home in Cleveland before settling in Poland.

He retired from General Motors in 1996.

Alec married the love of his life, Anne, on May 25, 1968. Together they raised their three children in Poland.

He leaves to cherish his memory sons, David (Anne) Murphy and Stephen (Christine) Murphy; a daughter, Laura (Michael) Smith; seven grandchildren, Ian, Maddie, Jacob, Avery, Kelsey, Molly, Colin and many nieces and nephews in Ireland.

Alec loved many forms of music and was a talented musician. He enjoyed playing the piano and was a member of the Caledonian Pipe Band in Cleveland for many years.

He was also a member of Holy Family Parish.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his six older brothers, affectionately known as, Jimmy, Charlie, Ernie, Frankie, Jack, Georgie and a sister, Essie.

The Murphy family would like to extend their thanks to All Caring Hospice for their support and a special thank you to Shannon Ortz for her dedication in helping care for Alec over the last year.

Family and friends may call on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street in Poland.

There will be a prayer service on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 9:15 a.m., at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, 2729 Center Road in Poland, with Frather Martin Celuch, officiating.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

