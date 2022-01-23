YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert “Weegie” J. Pruce, 72, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 21, 2022, in the Emergency Room at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Albert known by his family and friends as “Weegie,” was born April 8, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late John and Eleanor (Hawk) Pruce.

He attended The Rayen High School in Youngstown and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Weegie worked for Gasser Chair Company in Liberty before becoming disabled.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

Weegie is survived by a brother, John R. (JoAnn) Pruce of Poland; a sister, Kathy M. (Robert) Seman of Poland; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, Weegie was preceded in death by a nephew, Robert Seman, Jr. and a great-niece, Amanda C. Seman.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 3:00 – 4:45 p.m., at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

There will be a funeral service to follow at the funeral home at 5:00 p.m., with Deacon John Terranova, officiating.

Interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

Condolences may be sent to Weegie’s family at beckerobits.com.

