POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Ray Denmeade, 85, passed away surrounded by his family, Sunday evening, January 7, 2024, at Bon Secours Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Ray was born January 29, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of George and Lucille Miller Denmeade.

Raised in Struthers, Ray was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1955.

He worked for Isaly’s on Indianola and Market where he met the love of his life, Judy. He briefly worked for Western Electric Telephone Company before becoming a lineman for the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company. Ray proudly worked for over 30 years in the steel mills and retired from LTV.

Ray was a long-time member of the Struthers Presbyterian Church now known as Parkside Church where he served as a Deacon, was a member of the Upper Room Sunday school class, and volunteered his time maintaining the church grounds and building.

Ray was especially proud of his sons’ athletic talents and volunteered his time as a Little League coach and was always present at their Little League, high school and college football and baseball games. A major fan of all sports, Ray was loyal to the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians, now known as the Guardians. Other pastimes included tinkering with objects to get them to work or to find ways to make them work better, bowling, being outdoors, fishing and hunting with his sons, riding his bike around Struthers and walking his beloved dog, Daisy.

Ray leaves his wife of over 61 years, the former Judith Cervello, whom he married April 28, 1962; three sons, Samuel (Nancy) Denmeade of Ellicott City, Maryland, Timothy (Angie) Denmeade of Beaufort, South Carolina and Thomas (Marni) Denmeade of Struthers, Ohio and eight grandchildren, Sophie, Lucia, Emily, Eliza, Olivia, Julia, Kate and Lucas Denmeade.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Claudia Denmeade; four brothers, George, Harry, Donald and Robert Denmeade and four sisters, Betty Woods, Miriam Bator, Jean Wilson and Shirley Leck.

Ray’s family will receive friends Saturday, January 13, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at the Parkside Church, 110 Poland Avenue, Struthers, OH 44471. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Interment for Ray will be scheduled at a later date at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Boardman, Ohio.

Contributions may be made to the Parkside Church, 110 Poland Avenue, Struthers, OH 44471.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

