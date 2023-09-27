YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert H. “Al” LeMay, 85, entered into Heaven on September 26, 2023 surrounded by his loving family at home.

He was born April 22, 1938 in Alliance, a son of the late Earl and Hazel (Johnson) LeMay.

He graduated from Alliance High School in 1955.

After high school, he proudly entered the United States Navy, serving from 1956 until 1960, where he earned the rank of Aviation Storekeeper 2nd class.

Following his time in the military, Al returned to Wooster and worked at Nickels Bakery then International Paper before continuing his education at the Ohio Institute of Business where he earned a degree in accounting in 1967. He worked for Bill Miller Volkswagen in Wooster from 1967 to 1977.

At the time, he worshiped at the Portage Road Church of God where he heard his call to ministry in 1975 during a hospital visit with a member of the church. So, in 1977, he enrolled at Anderson University at the same time as his sons, and graduated with a double Bachelor Degree in Religious Studies and Sociology in 1980, and in 1983 he earned his Master of Divinity Degree.

Al pastored at the New Life Chapel in Unity, Saskatchewan, California, and in 1989 became the Director of Financial Services for Indiana Ministries until his retirement in 2006. He then moved with his wife to Boardman, to be closer to his family. He served at the Simon Road Church of God in Boardman, where he was a substitute pastor, church treasurer, council member, and teacher of the Bible.

He had a strong work ethic (some would say a work-a-holic) and was very meticulous and precise, which served him well over the years. He was the quintessential king of “dad jokes” and after kidding around with those he loved would innocently say “Who, Me?” when they would tell him to behave. He loved music and often sang in church, and was an avid reader, especially books of religion.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 66 years, the former Linda L. Ruester, whom he married February 23, 1957; his children James D. (Farra) LeMay of Castro Valley, California, Michael A. (Jenise) LeMay of Madison, Ohio, and Marcy L. (John) Biedka of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Megan (Michael) Farrar, Christopher (Lexi) Biedka, Crystelle (Brandon) Fry, Stephanie (Joe Hrivnak) Biedka, Nathaniel (Marika) LeMay; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Kristof; and his brother, Edwin (Joan) LeMay of Alliance, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carol and Peg Slusser; and his longtime canine companion, Lady, who was waiting to greet him over the rainbow bridge.

Friends are invited to a Gathering and Condolences on September 30 at 12:00 p.m. at the Simon Road Church of God, followed immediately by a Memorial Celebration of Life beginning at 1:00 p.m., celebrated by Pastor Chuck Cunningham.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Simon Road Church of God, 4750 Simon Road, Boardman, OH 44512 or to Traditions Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 4531 Belmont Avenue #7, Youngstown, OH 44505, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.