POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Rev. Alan Paul Hutchison passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Alan was born August 10, 1946, the son of Wallace and Ruth Hershberger Hutchison of Minerva.

Like his father before him, Alan lived as an example of kindness and compassion in his community, epitomizing the outgoing friendliness and neighborly goodwill associated with small-town Ohio.

He was president of his Minerva High School class. Alan graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in social work. He subsequently entered Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and graduated in 1974 with a Master of Divinity degree, while also earning a degree in guidance and counseling from Duquesne University. During this time, he served groups of students through the East End Cooperative Ministry “Breakfast Club.”

His first parish was at Petersburg Presbyterian Church where, in addition to his pastoral duties, he reached out to fellow clergy to help form and administer the Springfield Township Council of Church and Community. Following this, he served as director of pastoral care and protestant chaplain at Woodside Receiving Hospital, ministering to the mentally ill. When Woodside Hospital closed, he counseled youth in crisis at Heartland Behavioral Health as a child and family specialist, concurrently serving as parish associate at Poland Presbyterian Church. His final call to service was as director of pastoral and spiritual care and chaplain at Park Vista Retirement Community. Throughout his ministry, he was a faithful member of Eastminster Presbytery, where he notably served on the Social Justice and Peacemaking Committee.

He was a member of the Ohio State Chaplains Association, the Greater Youngstown Association of Evangelicals and formed numerous other pastor support groups.

Alan lived a life of faith, grounded in loving relationships and a celebration of God’s creation. He will be remembered for his gentle kindness and compassion, his dedication to the community and his stewardship of the natural world. Above all, in spite of life’s travails, Alan always maintained an attitude of gratitude and wonder.

Alan is survived by his wife of 50 years, Annette Brucoli Hutchison; his two children, Sarah (Eamon Jordan) and Paul (Adrienne Maxwell) and his four grandchildren, Eamon “Yoshi” and Serafina “Annie” Jordan, and Malcolm and Antonia Hutchison.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Pamela Woodward.

Alan will be greatly missed.

Alan’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Poland Presbyterian Church with Dr. Paul Anderson.

For the safety of friends and family it has been requested that masks be worn.

The family requests that gifts in Alan’s memory be sent to Presbyterians for Earth Care, c/o Cunningham-Becker, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, OH 44514 or Presbyterian Disaster Services, pda.pcusa.org.

Arrangements handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home.

