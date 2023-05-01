YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan P. Burton, 72, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, from a struggle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House, with his loving wife by his side.

Alan was born October 20, 1950 in McDonald, Ohio, a son of the late Stanley and Maxine Burton.

He graduated from McDonald High School in 1968 and later from Youngstown State University with a degree in History.

Alan worked as a draftsman for the Water Department for the City of Youngstown for over 10 years before being diagnosed with MS.

In his free time, Alan enjoyed motorcross, playing golf, and basketball.

Alan is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, the former Mary Ann E. Kalby, whom he married on September 22, 1984; and his four-legged friend, Stella.

Besides his parents, Stanley and Maxine, Alan was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Burton; and sister, Marie Leatherberry.

Per Alan’s request, private services were held at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

If you knew Al, you knew his favorite saying was “slow and careful.”

