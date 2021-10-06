Agnes Louise Crossen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes Louise Crossen, 101, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, October 5, 2021, at The Inn at Christine Valley in Youngstown with her family by her side.

Agnes was born November 7, 1919 in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Agnes (Rouan) Simkins.

During World War II, Agnes helped with the war effort, by working as “Rosie the Riveter,” at General Fireproofing in Youngstown. Later on, she was the secretary for St. Nicholas School in Struthers for over 17 years, before retiring 1976.

She was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. Agnes was famous for her apple and coconut cream pies.

Agnes was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, where she was a member for over a 100 years. She belonged to the Altar & Rosary Society, the Altar & Rosary Society Candle Light Service, the Infant Jesus of Prague, St. Nicholas Seniors and a member of AARP #3105.

She is survived two daughters, Rosemary (Ron) Scarfo of Phoenix, Arizona and Patricia (David) Willis of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Monica (Doug) DeWitt, Matt (Lynn) Scarfo, Amanda (Dan) Shepard, Brent (Jennifer) Willis and Kevin Willis; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and her sister-in-law, Marijetta Simkins of Canfield.

Besides her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James W Crossen, whom she married on September 6, 1941 and died October 14, 2000; four sisters, Mary Caddick, Loretta Niggel, Jane Malarick and Sally Grapevine and four brothers, Benjamin Simkins, Jack Simkins, Robert Simkins and Raymond Simkins.

Family and friends may call on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street in Struthers with Fr. Marian Babjak officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

Condolences may be sent to Agnes’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

