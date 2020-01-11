Agnes E. (Sedlacko) Lisko, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes E. Lisko, 92 years young, passed to her next life on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

She was the seventh of nine children born to Michael and Anna (Melek) Sedlacko.

After graduating from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing as a registered nurse, she taught at the school and worked in the Emergency Department. Later in life she served as a school nurse for Struthers Board of Education at Holy Trinity and St. Nicholas Schools.

In addition to her own children, she looked after countless others in this role, always ensuring they had the basics needed to succeed in school.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Church, First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, Catholic Nurses Association, St. Elizabeth School of Nursing Alumni Association and American Business Women’s Association.

Throughout her life, she was devoted to her family, faith and focused on the importance of education.

She loved and cared for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren until the very end, always remembering to send a card to celebrate a special occasion or to offer thoughtful advice or a wise perspective. She was loved and cherished by all in return.

It was important to her that her children love one another, receive a good education and become productive and caring members of society.

She was a keeper of traditions and instilled a sense of knowledge for cultural values tied to her Slovak heritage. She preserved and showed those traditions in multiple ways, including her cooking, with stuffed cabbage being among her best offerings that many sought out and greatly appreciated.

She also enjoyed reading, politics, baking, traveling – visiting many historic sites across the continental U.S. and sports, especially the Cleveland Indians and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

She was forever youthful and enjoyed a good joke.

In short, she lived with a smile in her eyes, strength in her hands, good decisions in her mind and love in her heart. She made a difference.

Agnes is survived by her two sons, Paul (Sally) Lisko and David Lisko; her daughters, Anne Marie (Joseph) Barbato, Elaine Lisko and Jean Lisko; daughter-in-law, Debi (Glatz) Lisko; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren as well as her sisters-in-law, Lee Sedlacko and Jackie Sedlacko.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lisko and a son, Michael Lisko.

A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, January 13, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N Main Street, Poland.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 250 N Bridge Street, Struthers with Father Martin Celuch officiating.

Family and friends may call on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 8:30 – 9:20 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Interment will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of her giving spirit, material tributes may be made to St. Nicholas School, 762 5th Street, Struthers, Ohio 44471 or to Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44509 or to the charity of the giver’s choice in memory of Agnes.

Agnes will be greatly missed. All those whose lives she touched and gifted with her presence are now charged with carrying on her legacy of compassion, knowledge and tenaciousness.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 13, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.