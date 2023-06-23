STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes Butsko, 98, formerly of Struthers and Poland, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Messiah Lifeways in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, surrounded by her loving family.

Agnes was born July 30, 1924, in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Anna Basista.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1942.

Agnes worked for her family business, the Basista Coal Company in Struthers, for several years as a bookkeeper. She also, along with her husband, ran their own family business.

She was an accomplished homemaker welcoming everyone into her home. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always wanted to visit with Grandma.

Her desserts will be remembered. She was a master at sewing, knitting and crafts.

She was a member of Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church in Boardman.

Agnes was very active in numerous social clubs both in Struthers and Poland.

Agnes was a beloved and remarkable soul. She lived a life filled with acts of kindness, cherished relationships, adventure and a strong belief in God. Above all, Agnes embraced and loved her family and friends. Throughout her beautiful and joyful life she created a legacy of strong values and a sense of family that has been passed down to generations. Her memory will continue to inspire and uplift those fortunate to have known her, as her legacy lives on in their hearts.

Agnes is survived by three daughters, Marianne (Robert) Van Lancker of Poland, Ohio, Janet (Rodney) Gaumer of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania and Deborah (Timothy) Nicholson of Ocean Ridge, Florida; eight grandchildren, Janine Van Lancker, Robert (Rachel) Van Lancker, Michael J. (Samantha) Gaumer, Matthew (Susan) Gaumer, Elyse (Brandon) Barton, Kyle (Erika) Nicholson, Ryan Nicholson and Daniel (Dana) Nicholson; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John A. (Mary) Basista of Struthers, Ohio and James P. (Margaret) Basista of Niles, Ohio.

Besides her parents; Agnes was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Michael J. Butsko, whom she married on January 30, 2023 and died July 24, 1997; a brother, Andrew Basista; two sisters, Helen Basista and Norma Basista.

Family and friends may call on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland followed by a Funeral of Divine Liturgy at 12:00 noon at the Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, 7754 South Avenue in Boardman with Fr. Mykhaylo Farynets officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lowellville.

