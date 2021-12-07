STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes “Aggie” Mayor Puhala, 88, with her family’s love surrounding her at all times, passed away peacefully, early Monday morning, December 6, 2021, with her daughter at her side.

Agnes, affectionately known as “Aggie,” was born March 8, 1933 in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Mary Yobe Belcik.

A lifelong area resident, Aggie was a 1951 graduate of Chaney High School.

On June 15, 1953, she married Joseph J. Mayor and they were blessed with nearly 44 years of marriage, until he preceded her in death on June 7, 1997. Throughout their marriage, Joe and Aggie enjoyed traveling to many polka music events. They loved listening to the music and especially dancing, winning many of the competitions they entered.

After Joe’s passing, Aggie met Michael J. Puhala and they were married on November 15, 2003. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2015.

As well as being a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother, Aggie worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in the Dietary and Nutrition Department for 19 years.

She was a longtime member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church and its Altar & Rosary Society and Infant Jesus of Prague. She was also a member of the First Catholic Slovak Association, American Slovak Cultural Association of the Mahoning Valley and the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary of Trumbull County #11.

In her free time, Aggie enjoyed walking with her dear friend, Josephine Cibulas.

Aggie is survived by her children, Joseph (Nancy) Mayor of North Jackson, James (Renny) Mayor of Struthers and Agnes Moran of Dalton; grandchildren, Jered Moran, Trevor Moran, James Mayor, Jr., Stephanie Mayor and Sarah Mayor; brother, Michael (Marge) Belcik of Poland and special niece, Carol Cartwright of Salem.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Aggie was preceded in death by grandchildren, Emily and Faith Moran and an infant grandson and sisters, Anna Mae Young and Mary Kritzer.

On behalf of Joe and Agnes, they would like to acknowledge and thank their brother, Jim, for his unselfish and dedicated care he gave his mom.

Family and friends will be received at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers on Friday, December 10 from 9:30 a.m until the time of the prayer service at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday, December 10 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

