YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adella Ann Fitz, 71, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, November 19, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty surrounded by her loving family.

Adella was born January 25, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harold and Rose (Brunetti) Cuprik.

She graduated from East High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Adella worked for Goodwill Industries on Belmont Avenue as a clothes sorter for 25 years, retiring in 2006.

She was a member of Christ Community Church in Campbell. Adella enjoyed going to church and spending time with her beloved church family.

Adella was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and loved her cats. She always wore a smile, spreading the love and light of Jesus to everyone she encountered.

Adella is survived by her daughter, Rebecca A. (Chris) Manion of Hubbard, Ohio; a granddaughter, Cristen (Nick) Manion; a great-grandchild, Gwendolyn Kopco; a brother, Edward Cuprik, Sr.; two nephews, Edward Cuprik, Jr. and Mark (Charon) Cuprik; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, Adella was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Phyllis Cuprik.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, from 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a funeral service to follow celebrating Adella’s life at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

