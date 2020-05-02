Beatrice ” Pudgie ” Ann Kachurek, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice “Pudgie” Ann Kachurek, 83, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, April 30, 2020 with her family by her side.

Pudgie was born June 12, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph Kozicky and Dorothy McCoy Borowitz.

She was a state certified nurse’s aide at Humility House and enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, doing puzzles, shopping and cheering for her Dallas Cowboys. Her life was centered around her family, she was the best mom and grandmother anyone could have.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Jamie Fitz-Patrick, sons, Rickey Krell and Jimmy Krell, sister Diane Hoschar, twelve grandchildren seventeen great grandchildren, with one on the way, and one great greatgrandchild.

Besides her parents, Pudgie is preceded in death by her son Sammy Krell, daughter Joella Rozzi, sisters Alma Buckio and Ruth Ann Kozicky, granddaughter Melanie Ann Anderson and former husband James Krell.

Due to the current health crisis, private services will by officiated Monday by Rev. Joanne Dota at the Fox Funeral Home.

During Pudgie’s last years she was lovingly cared for by Tabitha Fitz-Patrick and her son Justin, Erin (Daxton) Fitz-Patrick, Michael (Brittany) Fitz-Patrick and Rickey Krell.

Material tributes can be sent to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512 for a tree to be planted in Boardman Park in Pudgie’s memory.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman

To plant a tree in memory of ” Pudgie ” Beatrice Ann Kachurek, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 4, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.