Beatrice Ford, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms.Beatrice Ford will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Beatrice Ford formerly of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, was called home on the morning of Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was 88 years old.

She was born on July 4, 1931, in Farrell, Pennsylvania to the late Robinson and Eulah Mae (MacPaul) Ford.

She was a 1949 graduate of Farrell High School.

She was formerly employed as a nurse’s aide at Sharon Regional for 40 plus years. She worked primarily in the pediatric wing doing what she did best which was care for others. She embraced her passion and love for children through her work.

She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church where the Ford family was a staple in the congregation for many years. Known to her family and friends as “Bea” she faithfully served on the nurses guild and the usher board.

Bea spent her spare time knitting and working on other crafts. Many of her blankets, scarfs, sweaters and hats can be seen in the homes of family members.

She leaves to cherish her memory her four nephews, Thomas Michael Ford of Bloomington, Indiana, Eric Ford of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Donald Spires and his wife, Verna, of San Diego, California and Dave Spires and his wife, Kate, of Boardman, Ohio; her brother-in-law, Donald Spires of Boardman, Ohio, as well as great-nephews and nieces, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Thomas Ford and Robinson Ford, Jr. and her sisters, Shirley Riley and Joyce Spires.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E.Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

