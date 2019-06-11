Beatrice Ann Daugherty Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice Ann Daugherty, age 46, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her residence.

Born December 1, 1972 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late David and Georgianna Lazich Daugherty.

Beatrice was a graduate of Sharon High School and the Mercer County Career Center where she received a CNA certificate.

She did assembly work for Wintronics in Sharon.

She liked reading sewing and taking care of her animals.

Beatrice was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by one sister, Donna J. Daugherty of Sharon, Pennsylvania and aunts and uncles.

Friends will be received on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 263 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family, in care of the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.