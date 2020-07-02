William Louis Bell, Cherry Valley, Ohio

CHERRY VALLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Louis Bell, Sr., age 92, died at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

He was born on April 30, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, a son of Marion (Hawk) and John Bell.

Bill graduated from Gauley Bridge High School in Gauley Bridge, West Virginia.

He served in the United States Army where he was a sharpshooter at the end of the Korean War.

On March 26, 1950, he married Rose C. Tinsley. Together they moved to Cherry Valley in 1955.

Bill worked as a Lab Assistant for the former Union Carbide of Ashtabula, retiring after more than 30 years of service.

He had a love of Standard Bred Harness Race Horses, racing well into his 80’s and was an active member of the United States Trotting Association as well as the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association. Bill raised horses, beef cattle and pigs and was a member of the Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association as well as the Ashtabula County Pork Producers Association. He was a former long time Ashtabula County Fair Board member and a member of the Ashtabula County Agriculture Scholarship Fund.

Bill loved to take his boat out to fish and go hunting. He was well-loved by his neighbors and friends, and a kind and loving husband and dad.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Rose C. Bell; his son, William L. Bell, Jr.; a brother, Donald F. Bell; half brothers, John and Thomas Bell, and 11 stepsiblings.

Survivors include his four children, John C. Bell of Andover, Ohio, Nina C. Mariani of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Merry R. Bowman of Leavenworth, Kansas and Patricia R. (John) Kellar of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

No public services will be held.

Burial will be in Gauley Bridge Baptist Church Cemetery in West Virginia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ashtabula County Agriculture Scholarship Fund, C/O Rita Woodard, 4045 Russell Road, Dorset, OH 44032.

