Warner Wilbur Holt, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warner Wilbur Holt, age 85, died at his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

He was born on September 2, 1934, in Kane, Pennsylvania, a son of Alma Olivia (Larson) and Gust Earhart Holt, Jr. Warner was a 1953 graduate of Johnsonburg High School and attended Thiel College in Greenville.

He served in the United States Army for nearly three years.

On April 20, 1957 he married Shirley Maxine Shaffer. In 1972 they moved to Williamsfield, Ohio.

Warner worked for Sun Financial of Warren, Ohio, then became the General Manager of Cortland Ford for over twenty years, retiring in 1990. In his retirement he owned and operated Ridgeview Greenhouse and Frame Shop in Williamsfield.

He attended the Andover Christian Church.

Warner enjoyed his gardening and building frames as well as refinishing furniture.



He is preceded in death by his parents; step-father Hoyt Stump; two sisters, Delores Russo and Carole Storm and two brothers, Donald Holt and Alan Holt.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-three years, Shirley Holt; three children, Gust R. (Michelle) Holt, Michael M. Holt and Melody L. (Andrew) Nowakowski all of Williamsfield, Ohio; six grandchildren, Robin, Olivia, Austin, Grant, Nicholas and Haley; three great grandsons, Carter, Cassius and Calan; sister-in-law, Sandra Shaffer Muck of Summitville, Ohio and brother-in-law, Donald Storm of Orchard Park, New York.



A private service will be held in Williamsfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of North East Ohio, PO Box 5847, Cleveland, OH 44101.

Arrangements are being handled by the Baumgardner Funeral Home.

