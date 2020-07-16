V. Arlene “Bing” Logan Gustavus, Ohio

GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – V. Arlene “Bing” Logan, age 97, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Born on September 14, 1922, she was a 1940 graduate of Gustavus High School and attended the Ohio State University.

On January 15, 1944, she married John Dwight Logan and together they farmed and raised their brood of boys.



A lifelong member of the Gustavus Federated Church, Arlene sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Bible School and held regular Bible Studies up until her last year. She was a part of the Community Aide, baking and cooking for hundreds of funerals over the years, supporting others in their grief. Arlene was active in and often the organizer of hundreds of community activities, notably the Church Bazaar, July 4th Parade and talent show.

She was a founder of the Gustavus Mother’s Club, a member of the U & I Club (a 100-year old literary society), a council member of the Trumbull County Farm Bureau and a member of the Farmer’s Union and Gustavus Grange. She was a docent for and a supporter of the Trumbull County Historical Society. She was a Master Gardner and member of the Friendly Garden Club, and when she wasn’t the winning entrant in a flower show, she was a flower judge. Arlene had a lovely voice, and sang as a member of the “Bingham Sisters” in a cappella four part harmony and most recently entertained her relatives last fall when she and her sisters sang at the 100th Bingham Family Reunion. She also enjoyed dancing with her husband at the M&M Dance Club and never willingly missed a child’s or grandchild’s event.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cora Bell (Semler) and Glenn “Ted” Austin Bingham; her husband of 52 years, John D. Logan; an infant son, Richard and son, Lewis Dwight Logan; two sisters, Laura Hammons and Jane “Molly” Porter and a brother, Robert Bingham.

Survivors include her five sons, Thomas C. (Marie) Logan, Theodore J. (Virginia) Logan, The Honorable Andrew D. (Gwen) Logan, all of Gustavus, Ohio and John A. (Mary Duffey) Logan of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Shirley Keeler and Mary Lou Kidwell of Kinsman, Ohio; 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Private services were held by the family with burial in Gustavus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewis Logan/Gustavus VFW Scholarship fund c/o Virginia Logan, 9837 Stoddard Hayes Road, Kinsman, OH 44428 or to the Gustavus Federated Church, P.O. Box 5, Farmdale, OH 44417.

