Terry Lee Huffman, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Lee Huffman, age 66, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born on April 14, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Kathryn June (Johnson) and Willard Wilson Huffman.

Terry was a 1972 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and was an over the road truck driver.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.



Terry is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his children, Michele Hagerstrom of Washington, Kathryn Breach of Ohio and Keith Breach of Texas; granddaughter Delaney and six siblings, James Huffman of Youngstown, Ohio and Rodney Huffman of Wayne, Ohio, Frances Barta of Vienna, Ohio, Alice Huffman of Murphysboro, Illinois, Linda Dodge of Williamsfield, Ohio and Juanita (Cameron) Rider of Andover, Ohio.



No public services will be held.

