Sylvia Sue Chamberlin, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia Sue Chamberlin, age 58, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, after an extended illness.

She was born on May 28, 1962, in Rochester, Indiana, the daughter of Katherine Sue (Wilson) and Martin Winn Brown.

Sylvia was a 1980 graduate of Southern Wells High School.

She was a custodian for the Department of Transportation.

Sylvia is preceded in death by her father, Martin W. Brown and a brother, Thomas Brown.

Survivors include her son, Terry W. (Jaclyn) Goodpaster, Jr., of Burlington, Iowa; her mother, Katherine S. Brown of Warren, Indiana; her brother, Erik Brown of Cheursbusco, Indiana and her two grandchildren, Gideon and Felicity that loved to spend time with her.

Private burial will be held in Warren, Indiana.

