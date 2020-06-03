Robert Marion Robinson, Vernon, Ohio

VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Marion Robinson, age 85, died on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on July 5, 1934 in Shinnston, West Virginia, a son of Cleva (Laham) and Mr. Robinson.

Robert served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1956, having spent nearly two years in Germany.

For over 30 years, he worked as a die setter mechanic for the former, Target Stamped Products of Kinsman, where he met the love of his life Mary Lou Perkins. They were married on June 23, 1969. As a young man, Robert worked along side of his stepdad at the former Hill Hubble Steel Mill of Niles.

Robert enjoyed hunting and loved country western music, having a large collection of records of his favorites.



He is preceded in death by his parents; stepdad, James Burton; his wife of 50 years, Mary Lou and a daughter, Mary Katherine Cupan.

Survivors include his nine children, Rodney M. Robinson of Gustavus, Ohio, Ryan M. Robinson of Mecca, Ohio, Randall M. Robinson of Vernon, Ohio, John E. (Mary) Daley of Volant, Pennsylvania, James W. (Laurie) Daley of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Robert H. (Sharon) Daley of Lakeland, Florida, Rebecca R. (Brian) Thomas of Hartford, Ohio, Raymond “Pete” (Rebecca) Daley of Vernon, Ohio and Jeanne M. Emrick of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a brother, Ronald M. Robinson of Scotts Valley, California; 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio. In order to maintain social distancing please remain in your car until given notice by the funeral director. It is strongly recommended to wear a mask upon entry into the funeral home for everyone’s protection.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Kinsman Cemetery.

